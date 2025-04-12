IN PICS: Vishu vibes in T'puram

As the Malayali New Year inches near, the celebratory spirit is becoming ever more radiant. Especially so given that the festival hallmark is indeed the konna poovu (cassia fistula or golden showers), which, with its electric yellow shade, brightens both the physical and the ethereal space.

In keeping with the divinity of the occasion, plans too are afoot — at homes, workplaces and institutions — to usher in a new year that is as radiant as it is hopeful. Nothing does it best than the kani — i.e. the first sight of the morning. An assortment of accessories — both at home and work are laid out to receive the divine grace, along with, of course, fruits and vegetables, and valuables. An idol of Krishna takes centre stage among them. The first sight of the day is indeed auspicious