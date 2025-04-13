Hundreds rally at Kerala Secretariat in support of ASHA workers' protest for fair wages

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds gathered in front of the Secretariat on Saturday for ‘Poura Sagaram’, a public show of support for ASHA workers who have been protesting for fair wages and recognition.

The event was inaugurated by social activist Khadeeja Mumtaz, who said, “This righteous struggle must succeed”. She asked why the government was resisting a modest increase in honorarium when it had earlier promised Rs 21,000 in its manifesto.

The Poura Sagaram passed a resolution demanding that the government accept the ASHA workers’ demands and end the protest. The resolution stated that this movement is in line with the state’s proud tradition of democratic struggles and is necessary for a healthy and just society.

It also pointed out that the protest has gained national attention and even international mentions while remaining peaceful and democratic in the face of administrative neglect and ridicule. Poet K Satchidanandan, in a video message, warned the government not to speak in the language of corporate CEOs and right-wing leaders. He said the government must treat this as a matter of justice and respond accordingly. The gathering saw the launch of ‘Asha Keralam’, a solidarity bag designed to support the protest.