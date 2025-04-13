Kerala a model for country in waste management: Governor Arlekar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Calling Kerala a model for the country in terms of waste management, Governor Rajendra Arlekar said it was a matter of pride to be known as a Keralite.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of the five-day national conclave, ‘Vruthi 2025’, organised to showcase the achievements of the state in waste management and to plan future projects.

The governor said people’s participation is the main reason for the success of the state’s waste management projects. “The cleanliness that one sees in the state on account of various waste management initiatives may not be a permanent feature. For that to be permanent, people should inculcate cleanliness as a habit,” he said.

Stating that people should also be responsible for the waste they generate, the governor said source-based decentralised waste management efforts should be strengthened.

“Cleanliness should be made a way of life and passed on to the next generation,” he said.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M B Rajesh, who presided over the function, said the state was creating a “decentralised, pro-people waste management model”.