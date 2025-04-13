Kerala government halts VC selection process for KVASU amid legal challenges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has put on hold the process to choose a new vice-chancellor for Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU).

According to highly placed sources, the panel’s meeting, scheduled on April 15 to shortlist VC probables, has been postponed indefinitely,

TNIE had reported that the selection process by a search panel without the nominee of the governor (chancellor) would pave the way for fresh confrontation between the government and the Raj Bhavan. The government’s hurried move to revive the VC appointment process was aimed at choosing an academic of its choice before the UGC Regulations 2025 - that curtails its role in the VC selection process - comes into effect.

The search committee has nominees of the UGC, KVASU, the state government, State Higher Education Council and Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR). The search committee was constituted on the basis of the University Amendment Bill that altered the composition of the search panel and removed the Chancellor’s nominee from it. Notably, President Droupadi Murmu had withheld assent to the amendment bill that was referred to her by former Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.