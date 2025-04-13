Lok Ayukta directs Kerala University to award average marks for missing MBA paper

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy over the missing answer-scripts of 71 third semester MBA students of Kerala University has refused to die down.

Based on the complaint of a student, the Kerala Lok Ayukta has directed the university to award the average marks scored in other papers of the semester for the missing paper of the candidate.

The directive has come at a time when the university had already conducted a re-examination on April 7 for the 71 students in which the 65 candidates who appeared passed. Another re-examination has been scheduled for April 22 for candidates who could not appear on April 7. Besides, the university has also published the third semester results of the other students of the 2022-24 batch.

The student who did not appear for the re-examination approached the Lok Ayukta which issued an interim order directing the Controller of Examinations, University of Kerala, to award average marks to the complainant for the missing paper ‘Project Finance’.