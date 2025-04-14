Cops raid massage parlours suspected of drug peddling

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the rising drug menace, the police conducted raids at multiple massage parlours and spa centres across the capital city on Sunday.

The operation was launched following tip-offs that certain wellness centres were being used as fronts for drug distribution, particularly MDMA.

The raids were carried out across 20 establishments, with particular focus on Kazhakoottam, Museum, Peroorkada, Sreekariyam, Fort, and Thumba police station limits.

According to officials, the raids were strategically timed on days when these centres typically witness heavy footfall.

The inspection was followed by a drug bust earlier this week in Kazhakoottam, where the shadow police arrested a female staff of a spa centre with MDMA. The interrogation of the accused reportedly yielded critical leads, following which the city police expanded their surveillance to other centres suspected to be part of an underground distribution network.

The raid followed the statement given by Anju Baby, 32, who was arrested along with two others last week near the Attingal KSRTC bus stand with 52g of MDMA while smuggling the drugs from Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram. Anju is suspected of playing a major role in the drug network, using her workplace as a base for distribution.

While no narcotic substances were recovered during the checks, the police are continuing their investigation into the registration and licensing details of these establishments.

Crackdown to continue