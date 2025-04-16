Courts in Vanchiyoor, Attingal get hoax bomb threats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police were on high alert for several hours on Tuesday after two court complexes in the district received anonymous bomb threats. The court complexes in Vanchiyoor and Attingal received threats via mail, triggering panic and prompting intensive searches by the police. Eventually, it was confirmed that the threats were hoaxes.

The threat to the Vanchiyoor court complex was received through the official e-mail ID of Thiruvananthapuram district court around 1.30pm. The message said the bomb would go off before 3.30 pm, forcing the police officers to summon its bomb disposal and canine squad to inspect the premises. After checking the entire area, the cops finally ruled out the presence of any explosives. Around the same time, another e-mail raised a similar threat against the Attingal court complex. Extensive searches were held on the premises, but it too turned out to be a false alarm. The threat message said the bombs were planted in protest against former T N Chief Minister and AIADMK senior leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s intervention in an ongoing drug case probe.