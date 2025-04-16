Flood-hit house: Forum asks insurance firm to pay over Rs 7L to couple

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has directed the National Insurance Company to compensate a couple whose house was damaged in floods. The insurance company was also held liable for deficiency in service. The commission has asked the firm to pay the couple over Rs 7 lakh in total.

The complainants, residing at Soman Nagar, Karamana, had availed a standard and special peril insurance policy for their house for an amount of Rs 25.30 lakh. On 21, April 2015, due to heavy rain, the ground floor of their house was submerged for 18 hours. The house built in 2012 tilted one to two feet in the incident.

The insurance policy was valid from November 26, 2013 to November 25, 2024. The claim raised by the complainants was repudiated by the insurance company on the basis of a spot survey report, structural engineer’s report, and a final survey report by experts assigned by it.

The spot survey report said the building was constructed on marshy land and the damage was not due to heavy rain or flood. The complainant failed to conduct a soil inspection before construction, it said. The report quantified the cost of repair as Rs 7 lakh.

The structural engineer’s report said the property was seen as dry land and the mango, coconut and jackfruit trees in the area were roughly 60 years old.

“The foundation and super structure were properly designed. Due to heavy flooding and unforeseen circumstances, the building tilted at the rear side, which can be due to erosion of the subsoil beneath the foundation or fluctuation in the water table. The foundation of the building is liable to settle continuously,” it said.

The final survey report said there was evidence of some repairs conducted before the incident.