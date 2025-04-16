Grandfather booked for tying boy to tree, beating him up in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 13-year-old boy was allegedly tied to a tree and brutally beaten up by his maternal grandfather at Vellalloor in Nagaroor. The incident, which reportedly happened last Sunday, came to light after locals intervened and informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the CWC and an investigation is under way. The police said, the grandfather, a habitual drinker, got drunk with a friend at their house on Sunday. In a sudden fit of rage, he allegedly dragged the child out of the house, tied him to a teak tree in the compound and assaulted him using wooden plates. The child suffered serious injuries to his legs, thighs and stomach. Disturbed by the attack, local residents alerted the ward member.

Then, the ward member, along with officials from the CWC, rushed the boy to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The police said that the accused grandfather is known in the area for repeated acts of violence against children. Local people also allege that the man often deprives the children of food and regularly mistreats them.

The boy, along with his elder brother, had been living with their grandfather after the death of their father.

Their mother, who has since remarried, is living with her husband in another house. The police have confirmed that the case is being investigated and that the accused will be questioned soon.