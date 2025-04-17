Muthalapozhi deadlock: DM Act invoked as fishers vow to block sandbar removal without dredger

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has decided to invoke the Disaster Management Act at Muthalapozhi as the meeting convened by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian failed to reach a consensus. The harbour was shut down following sand accumulation along its mouth, which has brought fishing operations to a grinding halt for the past four days.

Trade unions, fishermen and other allied workers have been on the warpath since the closure of the harbour. On Wednesday, a section of fishermen took out a protest march and conducted a dharna at the office of the assistant executive engineer of the harbour engineering department.

The meeting chaired by the minister decided to launch dredging activities at the Muthalapozhi harbour mouth from Thursday. The minister assured protesters that the harbour mouth will be reinstated by May 15. He said that advanced machinery will be employed to expedite dredging activities. Cherian also announced that the project to extend the breakwater, to ensure safety of fishing vessels, will take off by March 20.

District Collector Anu Kumari told TNIE that proceedings under the DM Act will be issued on Thursday to break the sandbar at Muthalapozhi estuary. Many panchayats in the region are under flood threat as the estuary remains closed owing to sand accumulation. The attempts made by the department to remove the sandbar in the past days failed owing to protest from fishermen.