After fishers’ protest, plan to break sandbar at Muthalapozhi dropped

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following stiff protest from the fishermen, the Harbour Engineering Department had to drop its plan to break the sandbar at Muthalapozhi Estuary on Thursday. Hundreds of fishermen gathered at the Muthalapozhi Harbour on Thursday to protest the move of the Harbour Engineering Department to remove the sandbar to avoid flooding in the area. Though the officials arrived along with police protection and the proceedings issued by the district collector under the Disaster Management Act, the protesters refused to heed the request of the officials.

All fishing activities at the harbour, located at the meeting point of Vamanapuram River and Arabian sea, came to a grinding halt following the accumulation of sand. The fishermen, allied workers and trade unions had launched protests for the past five days demanding that the authorities take action to remove the accumulated sand in the estuary. However, when the officials from the Harbour Engineering Department arrived on Thursday, the fishermen expressed skepticism towards the authorities’ move.

The meeting convened by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Wednesday also failed to pacify the protestors. The minister had announced that the accumulated sand at the harbour mouth will be cleared and made navigable for fishermen by May 15 before the monsoon.

Sajeev Salahudheen, vice chairman of the Muthalapozhi Avakasa Samithi said, “They are not worried about our livelihood and are doing this just to avoid flooding in the area. We have been at the receiving end for so many years and now we are unable to earn our living. We don’t trust them anymore.”