Volunteers to gather for Koottam 2025 carnival in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The largest volunteering carnival in India, Koottam 2025, is set to take place on April 26 and 27 at Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram. Organised by Volunteer for India (VIF) in collaboration with the city corporation, the two-day event is co-presented by Good Deeds Day and Captains Social Foundation.

VFI is a registered non-profit organisation founded in 2020 to promote volunteering across all causes. “To take this spirit to more people, we envisioned the initiative Koottam. Now in its second year, Koottam’s major goal is to provide a basic understanding of what volunteering means. Since January, around 400 volunteers have been working behind the scenes to make this initiative a reality,” says Gautham Ravindran, co-founder and CEO of the organisation.

The carnival aims to bring together over 8,000 participants, including students, families, senior citizens, professionals, NGOs, corporate leaders, and grassroots changemakers. The event will be inaugurated by G R Anil, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Visitors can expect a wide range of activities, including more than 40 awareness and engagement stalls hosted by NGOs. There will be hands-on volunteering experiences focused on themes such as climate action, mental health, education, and sustainability. A special Koottam CSR pavilion and volunteer awards will honour contributions made by people and organisations toward social good.

“People always assume volunteering is something serious. So, we want to break that barrier and present it in a fun atmosphere. That is why we present Koottam as a carnival,” Gautham explains. Children will also have a dedicated space called ‘Kutti Koottam’.

To register and for more information, visit: volunteerforindia.com.