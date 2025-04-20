BJP leaders reach out to churches on Easter; Rajeev Chandrasekhar discusses Waqf, Munambam issue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Easter Day, BJP leaders engaged in community outreach by visiting Christian churches. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the state BJP president, visited Cardinal George Alencherry at the Lourde Forane Church in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. During his visit, Chandrasekhar expressed optimism that the Waqf (Amendment) Act would help resolve the Munambam issue.

“Let’s wait and see who resolves the Munambam issue,” he remarked, blaming the state’s ruling political parties for their failure to address it. He also defended Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju’s statement, suggesting that the issue could be resolved through legal means, as the amended Act provides an opportunity to approach the Supreme Court.

“Union Minister Rijiju’s remarks were well-intentioned. I believe the Munambam issue will be resolved with the implementation of the Act once it comes out of the Supreme Court,” he added. However, Cardinal Alencherry later clarified to the media that the meeting was informal.

Chandrasekhar was accompanied by BJP district leaders, including S. Suresh.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Suresh Gopi attended special Easter prayers at churches in Thrissur. He participated in the Mass at Ollur Mary Matha Church and Puthanpally Mary Matha Catholic Church. He also visited Archbishop Andrews Thazhath at the Bishop’s House.