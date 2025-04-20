Children’s works edited by minister Sivankutty to be released by CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty has donned the editor’s hat by compiling and editing the selected diary jottings of Class 1 students that are being brought out in the form of a book titled ‘Kurunne-zhuthukal’.

An education minister personally handpicking and editing the works of children is being billed as the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

Being brought out by the Vidyakiranam Mission, the book is aimed at encouraging the creativity of children who have begun learning the language, the Minister said.

‘Kurunnezhuthukal’ will be released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 12pm on April 23 during the inauguration of the statewide distribtuion of school text books for 2025-26 academic year.

‘Kurunnezhuthukal’ has the preface written by former General Education Minister and CPM leader M A Baby.

The chief minister’s message to the readers and the responses of parents and teachers to the children’s works have also been included in the book.