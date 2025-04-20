Mother booked for scalding daughters in Thiruvananthapuram's Kilimanoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have registered a case against a woman who allegedly scalded her two daughters using a heated ladle. The incident came to light after school authorities filed a complaint. The children, aged eight and six, suffered burn injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said no arrest would be made at this point.

According to police sources, the mother reportedly confessed that she heated the ladle to scare the children because she was unable to tolerate their mischief. She said the situation got out of hand when she heated the ladle and accidentally caused burn injuries.

The father had taken photos of the burn injuries and shared them with the one of girls‘ class teachers. Following this, the school officials alerted the police. The police immediately intervened and took the children to a hospital for preliminary treatment.

The incident happened at their rented house near Kilimanoor Government HSS, where the family currently resides. The mother was called in for questioning at the police station on Saturday. She was later allowed to return home but remains under police watch. Child welfare officials have been informed and further steps will be taken to ensure the safety of the children.