Protesters burn hall tickets after PSC rank list for CPOs expires in Thiruvananthapuram

Last time, 815 candidates were appointed with a cut-off of just 45 marks. This time, despite a higher cut-off, fewer than 30% on the rank list managed to secure appointments.
Women CPO rank holders, who have been agitating for more than two weeks demanding their appointment to the post, leave the protest venue near the Secretariat without achieving their demand as their rank list expired on Saturday. The aspirants endured injuries through protest methods such as standing on salt crystals, rolling on the ground and tying their limbs.
Women CPO rank holders, who have been agitating for more than two weeks demanding their appointment to the post, leave the protest venue near the Secretariat without achieving their demand as their rank list expired on Saturday. The aspirants endured injuries through protest methods such as standing on salt crystals, rolling on the ground and tying their limbs. Photo | Vincent Pulickal
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The PSC rank list for Women Civil Police Officers expired on Saturday, leading to the end of an 18-day-long protest by rank holders in front of the Secretariat. In a display of frustration, they burned their hall tickets and rank lists.

The rank list, which was established in 2022, included 967 candidates, of whom only 337 were appointed during its validity period. The protesters claimed that their efforts were met with indifference.

“We were on the streets, and all we received were smirks and humiliation. Not a single woman leader came to offer support,” they lamented.

The previous recruitment had a cut-off of just 45 marks, resulting in the appointment of 815 candidates. This time, despite a higher cut-off, less than 30% of those on the rank list secured appointments.

“It’s not just about passing a written exam. We undergo intense physical training, and if we qualify, we continue training for another six months. During the last elections, 815 rank holders were appointed. With elections approaching next year, many from the upcoming list are likely to receive postings,” said Athira M S, a rank holder.

