Karamana riverfront development project nearing completion in Thiruvananthapuram with tourist attractions
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Rs 17.6-crore project to develop the banks of the Karamana river at Azheekal and transform it into a major tourist attraction is nearing completion in the capital. A slew of attractions for recreation and relaxation have been introduced at the location as part of the project, implemented jointly by the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram and the Irrigation Department.
On Saturday, local MLA and Education Minister V Sivankutty visited the site to assess the project which is in its final phase of its completion.
The project includes a 2 km-long renovated riverside walkway along the banks of the Karamana river. It features ground-level pedestrian paths, dedicated cycle tracks, and comprehensive parking facilities that can accommodate up to 80 cars and 100 two-wheelers.
Other features of the development project include an open gym, beautifully landscaped parks, seating areas, ornamental plantings, and recreational infrastructure. Besides this an open-theatre is also coming up at the location to host cultural programmes and community events.
Two boat landing centres have been set up at the location for boating activities. Balconies with rail shelter, selfie spots, yoga space, fishing points and gathering areas are also there to woo the tourists.
Sivankutty, in a press release issued here, said that the project will not only boost tourism but also offer the local population an escape from their busy life.
He said that the project stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to sustainable urban development and environmental conservation.
The ongoing work includes interlocking of the walkway, strengthening of the bund, installation of CCTV cameras and public restrooms. A cafeteria is also being set up as part of the project.
In addition to the ongoing development activities, the authorities are planning to construct a suspension bridge across the Karamana river. The Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company (KEL) has been tasked with the project.
Other features
