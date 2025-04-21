Karamana riverfront development project nearing completion in Thiruvananthapuram with tourist attractions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Rs 17.6-crore project to develop the banks of the Karamana river at Azheekal and transform it into a major tourist attraction is nearing completion in the capital. A slew of attractions for recreation and relaxation have been introduced at the location as part of the project, implemented jointly by the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram and the Irrigation Department.

On Saturday, local MLA and Education Minister V Sivankutty visited the site to assess the project which is in its final phase of its completion.

The project includes a 2 km-long renovated riverside walkway along the banks of the Karamana river. It features ground-level pedestrian paths, dedicated cycle tracks, and comprehensive parking facilities that can accommodate up to 80 cars and 100 two-wheelers.

Other features of the development project include an open gym, beautifully landscaped parks, seating areas, ornamental plantings, and recreational infrastructure. Besides this an open-theatre is also coming up at the location to host cultural programmes and community events.

Two boat landing centres have been set up at the location for boating activities. Balconies with rail shelter, selfie spots, yoga space, fishing points and gathering areas are also there to woo the tourists.