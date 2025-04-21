Prime accused in multiple crimes, arrested in Ooty by Kadinamkulam police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kadinamkulam police on Sunday arrested Bibin alias Kannan, 26, a prime accused in multiple criminal and narcotics cases, from Ooty. A native of Kadinamkulam, Bibin had been evading arrest for the past two months and was working at a hotel in Ooty at the time of capture.

According to police, the arrest was based on a tip-off received recently regarding his location. The charges against him include a brutal assault on a group of youngsters on February 25, an incident that became the basis of a major investigation.

Kannan had reportedly fallen from his bike while being followed by the group and, driven by vengeance, he later conspired with his associates to abduct and violently assault them at various locations in Chirayinkeezhu and Kadinamkulam. The group also allegedly attempted to kill the victims.

Kannan is the main accused among a group of seven involved in the case. Police had earlier arrested several others, including his wife, Madonna. The Kadinamkulam police confirmed that three more accused are yet to be apprehended.

The police added that Bibin faces nearly 15 criminal cases, including charges of attempted murder and drug trafficking. He is believed to be a major player in the drug mafia operating in southern Kerala. Cases have been registered against him at the Kadinamkulam, Mananchery, Poonthura, and Poojappura police stations, as well as the Pathanapuram and Chathannoor Excise Stations.

The operation was executed under the directive of Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP K S Sudarshan. The arrest team was led by Attingal DySP Manjulal and Varkala DySP Gopakumar, with Kadinamkulam Inspector Saju V, SI Anoop, and CPOs Suresh, Aneesh, and Deepak forming the team.