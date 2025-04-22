Amid negotiation talks, Muthalapozhi fishers call off protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The indefinite protest launched by fishermen at Muthalapozhi was called off on Monday after negotiations talks with the Harbour Engineering Department. Muthalapozhi has been witnessing multiple protests by fishermen, trade unions and other allied workers for the past many days after the harbour mouth was closed following accumulation of sand bringing all fishing activities to a grinding halt.

The negotiation talk held at the protest venue by the Harbour department authorities had decided to cut open the sandbar with 13-metre width and a depth of 3 metres to ensure operations of fishing vessels during monsoon. The Harbour department is bringing a dredger from Azheekal to carry out dredging activities and ensure the removal of the accumulated sand by May 15.

Sajeev Salahudheen, vice chairman of the Muthalapozhi Avakasa Samithi said that the authorities and the operators roped in for removing the sandbar have held discussions. “We called off the protest after they promised to break the sandbar with sufficient width and depth so that fishing activities can be resumed,” he said.

An official of the Harbour Engineering Department said that the dredging activities will resume on Tuesday. “The discussion was fruitful and the fishermen spoke with the dredger operator also. Following this, they agreed to withdraw the protest and allow the resumption of dredging activities at the harbour mouth. The dredger is being brought via sea and it has reached Kozhikode. If the weather is favourable it will reach by Friday,” said the official.

The department has mobilised more machinery to expedite the work and as per the current plan, the 10-hour working schedule will be increased to 20 hours. “We aim to complete the work by May 15,” said the official.