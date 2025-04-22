Kerala court to pronounce sentence in Ambalamukku Vineetha murder case on April 24

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions Court will pronounce the quantum of punishment for the Tamil Nadu native, who was found guilty in the Ambalamukku Vineetha murder case, on Thursday.

The court on Monday heard both the defence and prosecution and received various official reports on the mental condition, conduct and behaviour of the accused from government agencies. The court had sought these reports after the prosecution argued that Vineetha’s murder fell in the rarest of the rare category and hence capital punishment should be awarded to 40-year-old Rajendran, a native of Thovala in Kanniyakumari district.

The district collector’s report said Rajendran is a psychopath engaged in killing with little chance for reformation. It also supported the prosecution’s argument seeking noose for the accused and stated that, “His extermination is the only course of action to save innocent people from tragic end.” The police too filed a similar report stating that Rajendran is a hardcore criminal and cannot be rehabilitated.

Meanwhile, Rajendran sought clemency citing that he has to look after his 70-year-old mother. He also said he did not commit the crime as alleged by the prosecution and hence he did not have any remorse. The defence counsel asked the court to consider the age of the accused before handing over the punishment.

Special prosecutor M Salahudeen argued that Rajendran is a serial killer and three out of his four victims were women.