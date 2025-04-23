Earth Day Marathon held from T'puram's Pulluvila to Adimalathura beach

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 45 young volunteers hit the Pulluvila beach on Monday evening, running all the way to Adimalathura beach, as part of the Earth Day Marathon, an initiative to promote environmental awareness and marine conservation.

Organised by Ocean Students Community (OSC) in collaboration with the Change Can Change Climate Change Foundation (C5), the run was flagged off at 4.15pm by SI Anaf of Poovar Coastal police station. The event, themed ‘Youth Run for the Planet’, was a call to protect the earth and oceans.

The initiative received strong support from partner organisations including Positive Change For Marine Life, Skating Team from SISP India, Adimalathura Jai Christ Library, and the NSS unit of Christ College,

Vizhinjam. At the finish line in Adimalathura, runners gathered to take an Earth Day pledge to continue working for environmental sustainability.

“This was not just a marathon, but a message in motion, an alert to those who are still not awakened and a hug to the planet,” said F Fredy, administrator and advisor of OSC.

The Ocean Students Community is a youth-driven group working towards marine conservation and coastal resilience. C5 is a Kerala-based non-profit dedicated to community-led climate action.