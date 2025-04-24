Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to launch emergency palliative care response

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation is all set to roll out a first-of-its-kind emergency palliative care response in the state capital. In an effort to ensure inclusive healthcare for everyone , the civic body has decided to scale up its much-acclaimed palliative care programme by adding seven more palliative care units.

At present, the civic body has around 13 palliative care units offering medical care for bedridden and terminally ill patients. The initiative is covering around 6,000 beneficiaries in all hundred wards. The plan is to raise the number of beneficiaries and offer better healthcare and service to the vulnerable regardless of their financial background.

“We have around 6,000 beneficiaries at present and there are many who are not covered under this programme, especially among the upper middle class, and most of them are depending on these private service providers for palliative care.

We want our programme to be more inclusive by covering all vulnerable populations in our jurisdiction,” said an official of the health wing under the city corporation. This year, the civic body has set aside Rs 1 crore for the project, which is Rs 50 lakh more compared to the previous year’s allocation.

The emergency response team will be the main highlight of the programme. “At present our units are offering a minimum of 16 visits and the services of the doctors are offered as per requirement. We are planning to form an emergency response team to attend to emergency calls,” said the official. The civic body is planning for a mass media campaign to include more beneficiaries to the scheme.

“Beneficiaries will be included with the help of ward councillors, ASHA workers, residents associations. Our aim is to extend this service to everyone. Many well-off families land in financial crisis after the breadwinner becomes bedridden and we want our services to be equally distributed to the entire population,” the official added.

“The project preparations are under way and the project is expected to be launched soon. More vehicles will be hired as part of the expansion plan. Palliative care nurses will also be recruited for the programme,” the official added.