A historical brassware shop that links several ancient temples in Kerala

There was a time when brass utensils were common in Kerala homes. From the lamps lit at dusk to the big uruli, these items were part of regular life. And right in the heart of the city, there was a shop everyone knew, a trusted name in households when it came to their favourite nilavilakku, nirapara, or sturdy brass cookware.

Established in 1944 by the visionary P Madhavan Thamby, the shop began with a clear purpose to make high-quality metal utensils accessible and affordable to every household.

“Our shop was one of the first and biggest in Chalai market. Before that, I have heard he was already doing smaller-scale work, but the shop was established in 1944,” says Vipin Gopan, Madhavan’s grandson, who now oversees the business.

After completing his basic education, a 20-year-old Madhavan began a modest brassware business. In those early days, he would walk from house to house, balancing utensils on his head, selling them directly to customers.

In the early days, the stock was sourced from Madras. Madhavan gradually shifted from selling to manufacturing. He soon set up his own factory, Komala Vilasam Metal Industries, in Karamana.