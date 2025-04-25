A unique theatre workshop that goes beyond the usual drama

This is the second time that Lokadharmi is organising the workshop. “We hosted one three years ago, and it was a grand success. We had eight participants from Europe. Patrick was also the lead conductor of the programme then. He has been a longtime associate of the Nadakaveedu. His first visit here was in 1997. He has since visited us many times and has done several workshops and productions with and for us,” says Chandradasan.

Like before, young artists from outside the country will occupy one-third of the 21 participant slots, and participants from outside Kerala, another one-third. Only seven slots are available to artists from the state.

“The idea is to enable exchanges between artists from different backgrounds and cultures. To see what they can create together. The Westerners will, no doubt, get to experience the physicality of visual, traditional Indian theatre forms. Similarly, participants from India will get a glimpse into Western theatre forms.”

Each day of the workshop begins with a class on voice culture. Under Kathleen, artists will learn the aspects of pitching, breathing and modulating their voice. Later, Patrick will work on converting this to expression and movement. “The focus this time,” Chandradasan says, “is on voice theatre plays rather than physical theatre. It’s going to be a different kind of workshop, not only about actors coming and doing some exercises or improvisations. We will also look at contemporary life, modern way of behaving, traditional storylines, and so much more. Greek classics and Indian epics will also be part of our material for the workshop.”

Another distinguishing feature of this year’s workshop is the group’s collective endeavour to ‘break’ the idea of a stage and turn the performance space(s) into ‘experimental art installations’, if you will. “For this, we are also exploring ‘taking’ the play to Vypeen’s beaches, backwaters, streets, etc. All possibilities are open,” Chandradasan says.