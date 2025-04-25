Man found guilty of electrocuting wife for wealth; Neyyattinkara Court to announce sentence on Friday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court will pronounce the quantum of punishment of a 33-year-old man, who was found guilty of electrocuting his wife for her wealth, on Friday. The court had on Wednesday found Arun of Athiyanoor guilty of murdering his wife Shakha Kumari at her residence near Vellarada in December 2020.

Arun had married Shakha, 52, without his family’s knowledge. As per the prosecution, he was enchanted by her wealth – he had an eye on the 10 acres of land she owned – and had purchased a car and other valuables using a portion of her money. However, after he was taunted by some of his relatives for marrying a woman almost twice his age, he became resentful and killed Shakha by smothering and electrocuting her.

His intention, as per the prosecution, was to get hold of Shakha’s wealth after her death. Though Arun had tried to pass off the death as natural after claiming she was found in unconscious in her residence, the autopsy report revealed Shakha was electrocuted.