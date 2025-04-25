Private bus operators plan strike route against long-distance permit delay

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Peeved at the transport department’s inaction over long-distance permits, private bus operators are planning to go on strike. The Kerala State Bus Operators Federation (KSBOF) will take a call on the protest on Saturday.

The federation has accused the transport department of stalling approvals despite the Kerala High Court overturning an earlier order that reserved the permits exclusively for KSRTC services.

“It’s been quite some time since the HC ruled in our favour. Still, the government is dragging its feet on implementing the verdict. A decision on launching a protest will be taken at our state committee meeting on Saturday,” said Hamsa Erikunnan, KSBOF general secretary.

At present, 241 permits for routes over 140 km and more than 1,500 limited-stop services are pending approval. The KSRTC has not challenged the HC ruling in the Supreme Court even after receiving legal advice on March 20 to proceed with an appeal.

The counsel had argued that private operators could not be granted permits beyond what is allowed under Rule 2 (oa) of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar had earlier said the KSRTC would file an appeal and introduce new buses along these routes.