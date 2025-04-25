Private bus operators plan strike route against long-distance permit delay

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Peeved at the transport department’s inaction over long-distance permits, private bus operators are planning to go on strike. The Kerala State Bus Operators Federation (KSBOF) will take a call on the protest on Saturday.
The federation has accused the transport department of stalling approvals despite the Kerala High Court overturning an earlier order that reserved the permits exclusively for KSRTC services.
“It’s been quite some time since the HC ruled in our favour. Still, the government is dragging its feet on implementing the verdict. A decision on launching a protest will be taken at our state committee meeting on Saturday,” said Hamsa Erikunnan, KSBOF general secretary.
At present, 241 permits for routes over 140 km and more than 1,500 limited-stop services are pending approval. The KSRTC has not challenged the HC ruling in the Supreme Court even after receiving legal advice on March 20 to proceed with an appeal.
The counsel had argued that private operators could not be granted permits beyond what is allowed under Rule 2 (oa) of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar had earlier said the KSRTC would file an appeal and introduce new buses along these routes.
The KSRTC took control of 243 bus routes through a notification issued on May 4, 2023. However, it could manage to operate less than 25% of the services, citing delay in securing funds for new buses. The gap in service has severely affected commuters, especially in high-range regions like Idukki, where residents had staged protests demanding restoration of services. Hamsa said the KSRTC’s move has harmed not only the travelling public but also the private transport sector.
“Only 100 buses are currently running in the above-140 km category. Around 150 operators have quit due to the prolonged legal uncertainty,” he said. The long distance bus operations by private operators in Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kottayam have been affected by the delay in approving permits.