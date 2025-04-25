Rejuvenation pending, silt-choked Akkulam lake sparks flood fears in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As yet another monsoon season approaches, the silt-choked Akkulam lake continues to pose flood threat to the capital city. Despite repeated incidents, the long-pending rejuvenation of the lake — a vital component of the city’s stormwater drainage network — remains indefinitely stalled.

The lake, which has been rapidly shrinking due to silt accumulation, has lost much of its capacity to retain stormwater during heavy rain, leading to flooding across the city. Experts have cited the deteriorating state of the lake as a key reason behind the recurring urban flooding, particularly during intense rainfall.

An ambitious Rs 96-crore rejuvenation project intended to revive the lake remains stuck, with the Tourism Department deciding to initiate a re-tender for its implementation.

Harilal V, environment subject committee member of Kerala Sastra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP), said that the state government should take immediate measures to protect the lake, which is dwindling rapidly because of encroachment. “The State Wetland Authority of India (SWAK) apart from making a proposal has not taken any effort to notify the lake to ensure its protection. A committee should be formed with various departments to protect the lake.