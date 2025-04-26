A peek inside pistachio shells

The history

Pistachio traces its roots back to the Middle East, where they were cultivated for over 9,000 years. Native to Iran and Afghanistan, they were once synonymous with royalty. They were later introduced to the Mediterranean by traders, gradually making their way through new routes to the West.

Notably, the earliest archaeological evidence of pistachio consumption dates to the Bronze Age in Central Asia, with the significant site being Djarkutan (modern Uzbekistan). Today, pistachio is grown globally – from California to Turkey – and is now trending, almost everywhere.

The nutty truth

Pistachios aren’t just delicious, they are also packed with powerful nutrients. Rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber, it supports heart health and aids digestion.

Its low glycemic index and high antioxidant content, including vitamin B6 and lutein, make it great for managing blood sugar and promoting skin and eye health. Despite being calorie-dense, it can support weight management.

Whether sprinkled on salads, blended into spreads, or eaten straight from the shell, pistachio offers a tasty, health-boosting crunch in every bite.