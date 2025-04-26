A peek inside pistachio shells

PisThe green-looking, woody-tasting buttery little nut we call pistachio has long been a pantry favourite. In recent years, it has even found fame in modern cuisine. From creamy pistachio spreads to pistachio-stuffed ‘Dubai Chocolate’, the glow-up is real! Its subtle sweetness, rich texture and vibrant colour make it a favourite among chefs and snackers alike, proving that pistachio is no longer a sidekick, but the main character.
The history
Pistachio traces its roots back to the Middle East, where they were cultivated for over 9,000 years. Native to Iran and Afghanistan, they were once synonymous with royalty. They were later introduced to the Mediterranean by traders, gradually making their way through new routes to the West.
Notably, the earliest archaeological evidence of pistachio consumption dates to the Bronze Age in Central Asia, with the significant site being Djarkutan (modern Uzbekistan). Today, pistachio is grown globally – from California to Turkey – and is now trending, almost everywhere.
The nutty truth
Pistachios aren’t just delicious, they are also packed with powerful nutrients. Rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber, it supports heart health and aids digestion.
Its low glycemic index and high antioxidant content, including vitamin B6 and lutein, make it great for managing blood sugar and promoting skin and eye health. Despite being calorie-dense, it can support weight management.
Whether sprinkled on salads, blended into spreads, or eaten straight from the shell, pistachio offers a tasty, health-boosting crunch in every bite.
Diabetes blocker?
A recent study led by Dr V Mohan at the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in Chennai found that eating 30g of pistachios before breakfast and dinner (a total of 60g per day) for 12 weeks helped improve blood sugar control levels and heart health in Indian adults with prediabetes.
Green signal
Pistachios are green because they contain chlorophyll, the natural pigment that gives plants their green colour. As the kernel matures, it retains the pigment, especially varieties that are harvested early. The green colour is also said to be a sign of freshness and quality. Next time you munch on pistachios, know that you are savouring nature’s sign of freshness.
New power couple
Move over rom-com duos. The real chemistry is between silky chocolate and rich, green pistachios. This match is made in dessert heaven and is already trending on your social media feeds, triggering cravings.
‘Dubai Chocolate’, especially the ‘kunafa chocolate bar’, gained internet fame due to its fusion of traditional Middle Eastern flavours with the new-kind confectionery techniques.
This bar, featuring pistachio cream, chocolate and kunafa (shredded phyllo dough) gained instant popularity through social media, leading to a global trend, which reportedly led to a global pistachio shortage. Now, don’t go looking up ‘pista shortage’ on the internet. It’s all sorted, apparently.
Legal battle
In January this year, a German court ruled in favour of the UAE-based Fix Dessert Chocolatier, the original creator of the viral Dubai Chocolate, in a case against a Turkish confectioner, marketing a similar product under the same name.
Making and production
In 2022, the US emerged as the world’s largest pistachio producer with nearly 4,00,070 metric tonnes, majorly from California, followed by Iran (2,41,669 metric tonnes) and Turkey (2,39,289 metric tonnes). The trio contributed roughly 88 per cent of the global output.In India, pistachio is cultivated mostly in Jammu & Kashmir region, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.
The smiling nut
Yes, pistachio is nicknamed the ‘smiling nut’. Well, that comes from the natural split in its shell that occurs as it ripens on the tree. The slight, sometimes a little-wide split creates an appearance that resembles a smile. This is also a sign that the pistachio is ready for harvest.
Close cousins
Interestingly, pistachio is a cousin to several other nuts and plants. It belongs to the Anacardiaceae family aka the cashew family, which makes cashew nut and pistachio cousins – the best ones together for the best reasons. By the way, even mangoes, which belong to the same family, share a close kinship with pistachio.
Long live pista trees!
A pistachio tree may live up to 300 years. Planted in orchards, these trees take 7 to 10 years to reach significant production. Their biological characteristics like adaptation to their native environment and slow and steady development contribute to their capacity to live long.
Pricey fellow
The slow production timeline, where trees take many years to mature and yield significantly, coupled with high cultivation costs and growing requirements like water usage and labour-intensive processes, contributes to pistachio being a costly nut in the market.
Pista Barfi
Ingredients
½ cup almonds
½ cup pistachios
1 cup sugar
¼ cup water
2 tbsp milk powder
1 tsp ghee
¼ tsp cardamom powder
2 tbsp
Almonds & pistachios, chopped
Method of preparation
Firstly blend soaked and peeled almonds with pistachios into a fine powder and keep aside.
Prepare a sugar syrup by mixing 1 cup sugar and 1/4 cup water and bring to a string like consistency.
To this add the almond pista powder and milk powder
Mix continuously till it forms a thick paste
Once the mixture begins to boil, add in the ghee and cardamom powder
Transfer this mixture into a greased tray and top up with some chopped almonds and pistachios
Once cooled completely, cut into pieces and serve!
Viral Dubai Chocolate Bar
Ingredients
450g milk chocolate, melted
1/2 cup pistachio cream
1 tablespoon tahini
1 1/2 cups kataifi pastry (shredded phyllo dough)
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/8 teaspoon salt
Method of preparation
In a pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the kataifi pastry and toast until golden brown and crispy. Let it cool.
In a bowl, mix the pistachio cream, tahini, and salt. Fold in the toasted kataifi until well combined
Pour a layer of melted chocolate into a mold or lined tray. Let it set slightly, then add the pistachio-kataifi mixture on top. Cover with another layer of melted chocolate, ensuring the filling is sealed.
Refrigerate the assembled bars until fully set, about 1–2 hours.
Once set, remove from the mold or tray, slice, and enjoy your homemade Dubai Chocolate bar
Pistachio-Crusted Paneer Bites
Ingredients
200g paneer, cut into bite-sized cubes
1/2 cup shelled pistachios
1/4 cup breadcrumbs
1 tsp cumin powder
1/2 tsp red chilli flakes
Salt to taste
2 tbsp thick curd or yogurt
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tbsp oil (for shallow-frying)
Method of preparation
Pulse the shelled pistachios, breadcrumbs, cumin powder, chilli flakes, and salt in a blender until you get a coarse, crumb-like mixture. In a separate bowl, mix the yogurt and lemon juice, then add the paneer cubes and toss until they’re evenly coated. Let them marinate for 10 minutes to absorb the flavours. Once marinated, roll each paneer cube in the pistachio mixture, pressing lightly so the crust sticks firmly. Heat oil in a non-stick pan and place the coated paneer cubes in it, cooking on medium heat. Fry them on all sides until they’re crisp and golden brown. Serve hot with mint chutney or your favourite dip.
Pista Phirni (Creamy Pistachio Rice Pudding)
Ingredients
1/4 cup basmati rice
1 litre full-cream milk
1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)
1/3 cup shelled pistachios (soaked and chopped)
4–5 green cardamom pods, crushed
A few saffron strands (optional)
1 tbsp rose water (optional)
Method of preparation
Wash and soak the basmati rice for 30 minutes, then drain and grind it into a coarse paste using a little water. In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a gentle boil. Lower the flame and slowly stir in the rice paste, whisking continuously to avoid lumps. Cook this mixture on low heat for about 15–20 minutes, or until the rice is fully cooked and the consistency becomes thick and creamy. Add the sugar, cardamom, saffron strands, and chopped pistachios, stirring well to combine. Let it simmer for another 5 minutes, then add rose water and turn off the heat. Allow it to cool slightly before pouring into individual clay bowls or ramekins. Garnish with a few crushed pistachios on top and chill for a couple of hours before serving.