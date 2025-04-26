Chennai native IIST student drowns in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An MTech student of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) drowned in the Vamanapuram river at Vithura on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Mohan Raj Subramanian, a native of Chennai.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 8 am when Mohan Raj entered the river near the Thavakkal waterfalls for a bath. He reportedly slipped off a rock and was swept away by the strong current.

An extensive search operation was launched by the fire and rescue services along with local residents. After nearly an hour of search efforts, his body was found downstream.

Local residents said the river's current was particularly strong following heavy rainfall in the area on Friday evening.

Vithura police have registered a case and initiated further proceedings.