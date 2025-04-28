Bomb threats target CM Vijayan’s office, Raj Bhavan, Nedumbassery airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh bomb threats were reported on Monday at five major locations in the state, including the chief minister’s office at the Secretariat, cliff house, Raj Bhavan, the transport commissioner’s office in Thiruvananthapuram and the Nedumbassery airport in Kochi. The threats were received via email.

Inspections led by the police and bomb squads are underway at all locations. In Thiruvananthapuram, the threat messages warned of explosions at four major centres by 2 pm, while at Nedumbassery airport, the message indicated a potential blast around 2.30 pm. Police confirmed that the nature of the messages was similar across locations.

The latest threats come just a day after a similar message was received at Thiruvananthapuram airport. Police had hoped the spate of hoax threats that plagued the state over the past three weeks was over, but fresh alerts started arriving by 11 am on Monday.

Despite initial assessments suggesting the threats are likely hoaxes, security forces are not taking any chances. CISF teams, bomb squads and state police are jointly carrying out thorough inspections.

Officials report that around eight such fake alerts have been received within the past two days alone.