Thiruvananthapuram: Protective wall work on Bund colony lags as residents brace for monsoon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Both the corporation and the Irrigation Department are working simultaneously in Pattom and Kunnukuzhy wards, on either side of the Mulavana Bund, to construct protective walls to prevent water from inundating homes during rains. However, the residents’ issues largely remain unresolved.
The construction of the protective wall on the Pattom side of the Bund colony is in progress and has reached the halfway mark. The broader renovation project includes phases such as the removal of accumulated soil and sludge from the canal, construction of protective walls where necessary, raising the height of existing retaining structures, adding concrete lining and installing fences to prevent waste from being dumped into the canal.
The construction work in the Kunnukuzhy ward, though stalled for a while due to many reasons, has resumed two days ago. “Water inundation has always been a problem, and it still is. Our homes were flooded during Tuesday’s rain too, but the water dried off quickly as the rain did not last. We are hoping that completing the wall on both sides will finally resolve this,” said Susheela, a resident of Kunnukuzhy ward.
Meanwhile, in the Pattom side, the accumulation of sand in the canal has hindered the smooth flow of water.This becomes a serious concern during rains. The incomplete and slow paced construction has left residents on both sides vulnerable to flooding during continuous downpours.
“We have to carry our belongings and move to the road when it rains. When we return, all the dirt from the city gets accumulated in our homes. That is why we keep insisting the current height of the soil deposit is not sufficient. It needs to be raised further,” said Radha, a resident of Pattom ward.
Another concern raised by the residents is the closure of the small drainage outlets during construction, which has blocked the natural flow of water. During heavy rains, the water even overflows the walls, bringing in all kinds of waste.
According to Deputy Mayor P K Raju, who is also the councillor of Pattom ward, the newly constructed walls have holes designed to prevent water stagnation. “The oves being closed are those connected from household bathrooms directly to the canal. A common toilet has been provided instead. The corporation cannot allow toilet waste to flow into the canal. It would only create more problems for the residents,” said P K Raju.
However, Radha counters this claim, stating that the common toilet is unclean and that the disruption to her private toilet has only brought more misery.