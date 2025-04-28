Thiruvananthapuram: Protective wall work on Bund colony lags as residents brace for monsoon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Both the corporation and the Irrigation Department are working simultaneously in Pattom and Kunnukuzhy wards, on either side of the Mulavana Bund, to construct protective walls to prevent water from inundating homes during rains. However, the residents’ issues largely remain unresolved.

The construction of the protective wall on the Pattom side of the Bund colony is in progress and has reached the halfway mark. The broader renovation project includes phases such as the removal of accumulated soil and sludge from the canal, construction of protective walls where necessary, raising the height of existing retaining structures, adding concrete lining and installing fences to prevent waste from being dumped into the canal.

The construction work in the Kunnukuzhy ward, though stalled for a while due to many reasons, has resumed two days ago. “Water inundation has always been a problem, and it still is. Our homes were flooded during Tuesday’s rain too, but the water dried off quickly as the rain did not last. We are hoping that completing the wall on both sides will finally resolve this,” said Susheela, a resident of Kunnukuzhy ward.

Meanwhile, in the Pattom side, the accumulation of sand in the canal has hindered the smooth flow of water.This becomes a serious concern during rains. The incomplete and slow paced construction has left residents on both sides vulnerable to flooding during continuous downpours.