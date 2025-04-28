Thiruvananthapuram sees spike in hoax bomb threats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city has experienced a rise in hoax bomb threats this year, affecting key locations such as the central railway station, airport, collectorate, district court, luxury hotels, and the secretariat. These threats have primarily come in the form of hoax emails claiming that bombs have been planted. While all alerts have turned out to be false, they have necessitated extensive inspections, straining the resources of police and emergency services.

Thiruvananthapuram airport and Thampanoor railway station both received bomb threats on Sunday via email directed to the airport manager’s official account. Acting swiftly, police, along with bomb squads and canine units, conducted thorough inspections at both the airport and railway station, as well as in the surrounding areas. Fire and Rescue Services personnel were placed on standby. However, no suspicious objects were uncovered during these searches.

This alarming situation follows a series of similar threats received by three hotels in the city just a day earlier. The Hilton Hotel near the secretariat and the Gokulam Grand Hotels in Aakulam and Kovalam were inspected by different police units. Notably, the bomb threat targeting the Hilton Hotel was mistakenly sent to the Hyacinth Hotel in Thampanoor, adding to the confusion surrounding the situation.