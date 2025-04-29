Tuning into 75 years: The story of All India Radio Thiruvananthapuram

Sreekumar Mukhathala was busy organising an outreach programme as part of All India Radio (AIR) when it dawned on him: the national broadcaster, whose Thiruvananthapuram chapter is now celebrating its 75th year, can never be spoken of in the past tense.

“That may be the common perception. But this is far from true. The reach and the prospect of the medium, and the potential of our content to address the needs and concerns of the masses, have always stood out. The tech advances have only led us to adapt our content in tandem with the changing times,” says the assistant director (programmes), who is set to retire on April 30 after three decades of service.

As part of the anniversary, AIR Thiruvananthapuram has been organising outreach programmes across the district. On April 22, it was set to travel to Amaravila for a workshop for children on local and folk arts. “Such programmes, reflecting the culture and life of the masses, have always been AIR’s hallmark — unlike the heavily cinema-based content visual media doles out,” he adds.

The years spent at AIR have been monumental, working with greats and emerging talents. This has been another hallmark since its inception on April 1, 1950, when Travancore Radio — established by Maharaja Chithira Thirunal in 1943 — merged with AIR.

Travancore Radio’s first transmitter was located at Kulathoor, with the studio at Palayam, where the MLA quarters now stand. Initially, broadcasts were limited to Tuesdays to Fridays, from 7pm to 9.30pm. The focus was on music and theatre, later adding a news bulletin in English read by Indira Joseph.