Second Sainik School to come up in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second Sainik School for the capital district will be set up at Mannam Memorial Residential Higher Secondary School (MMRHS) at Neeramankara in Karamana. The Ministry of Defence has approved the application submitted by the Nair Service Society (NSS) for setting up a Sainik School.

The new school is expected to fulfill the aspirations of hundreds of students and their parents who wish to be part of the prestigious Sainik School system.

The school was awarded after the authorities completed all procedures including site inspection. The new school was awarded to NSS under the new Public-Private-Partnership(PPP) model being introduced by the Central government in 2022-’23.

Once started functioning, the admission would be conducted for class VI and IX only. “We have applied for Sainik School in 2023,” NSS Thiruvananthapuram taluk union president M Sangeeth Kumar told TNIE. “The new school will be set up in stipulated eight acres. We have a total of more than 26-acres facility for setting up firing ground and swimming pool,” he said.