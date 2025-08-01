EV battery packaging system inaugurated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Law Minister P Rajeeve inaugurated K-DISC’s new resource facilities for electric battery packaging at C-DAC in the Technopark campus on Wednesday. It is aimed to promote indigenous manufacture and utilisation of electric vehicle (EV) components using locally sourced raw materials.

The facility is part of a newly formed EV consortium to accelerate the state’s growth in the field of green mobility. The meeting, which was attended by K-DISC member secretary P V Unnikrishnan, C-DAC director Kalaiselvan, TrEST Park CEO Rajashree M S, TTPL general manager M K Prabhakaran, among others, included panel discussions with consortium members, including VSSC, IISER, TTPL, TrEST Research Park, C-DAC and K-DISC.