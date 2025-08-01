Harbour project will significantly transform Muthalapozhi, says Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the construction work of the Rs 177-crore Muthalapozhi harbour development project, which is expected to enhance safety for fishermen and stimulate economic activity in the region. Speaking via video conference, he described the project as an example of cooperative federalism, expressing the state’s expectation of continued collaboration with the Central government. He highlighted that, once completed, the project would significantly transform the area, improving the fishing sector and providing modern, safe infrastructure for fishermen.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, George Kurian, the chief guest at the event, assured that the harbour would include modern features, with scientists confirming its safety aspects. He commended the state government and the harbour engineering department for preparing a thorough and well-detailed project report. He also pointed out that both the Central and state governments are working together not only to develop harbours but also to create nine integrated modern fishing villages and a fish market at Aluva, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, who presided over the ceremony, spoke about the government’s welfare measures aimed at supporting fishermen and their families affected by accidents in the region. The current Muthalapozhi fishing harbour was commissioned on June 3, 2020. Despite large-scale dredging efforts after its launch, accidents and fatalities continued to rise, particularly at the harbour mouth, which had become a dangerous area for fishers. In response, the government tasked the Central Water Power Research Station (CWPRS) to recommend safety improvements. Based on their findings, the harbour engineering department submitted a detailed project proposal for redevelopment.