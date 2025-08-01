Harbour project will significantly transform Muthalapozhi, says Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the construction work of the Rs 177-crore Muthalapozhi harbour development project, which is expected to enhance safety for fishermen and stimulate economic activity in the region. Speaking via video conference, he described the project as an example of cooperative federalism, expressing the state’s expectation of continued collaboration with the Central government. He highlighted that, once completed, the project would significantly transform the area, improving the fishing sector and providing modern, safe infrastructure for fishermen.
Union Minister of State for Fisheries, George Kurian, the chief guest at the event, assured that the harbour would include modern features, with scientists confirming its safety aspects. He commended the state government and the harbour engineering department for preparing a thorough and well-detailed project report. He also pointed out that both the Central and state governments are working together not only to develop harbours but also to create nine integrated modern fishing villages and a fish market at Aluva, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.
Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, who presided over the ceremony, spoke about the government’s welfare measures aimed at supporting fishermen and their families affected by accidents in the region. The current Muthalapozhi fishing harbour was commissioned on June 3, 2020. Despite large-scale dredging efforts after its launch, accidents and fatalities continued to rise, particularly at the harbour mouth, which had become a dangerous area for fishers. In response, the government tasked the Central Water Power Research Station (CWPRS) to recommend safety improvements. Based on their findings, the harbour engineering department submitted a detailed project proposal for redevelopment.
The government decided to prioritise safety measures after several fatal accidents, despite earlier dredging. The CWPRS report led to the allocation of Rs 177 crore for extending the southern embankment, improving infrastructure, and transforming the harbour into a green and blue port, in line with Central government guidelines. The redevelopment will improve both water and land facilities, with Rs 164 crore earmarked for infrastructure upgrades, such as modernising internal roads, creating new drainage systems, and renovating loading zones. An additional Rs 13 crore will be set aside for smart-green port initiatives and coastal protection measures.
The redevelopment will include a 420-metre extension of the southern embankment, repairs to the embankments, dredging, and expansion of the wharf. Other improvements will involve renovations to the Perumathura auction hall, berths, loading areas, parking spaces, toilet blocks, restrooms, and facilities for electrification and water supply. The PKM Constructions Company has already begun initial work on the project. Funding will be split on a 60:40 basis, with Rs 106.2 crore allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and I70.8 crore from the state government, which will oversee the project’s implementation.
The expanded harbour will have the capacity to accommodate 415 mechanised fishing boats, allowing for the import of 38,142 metric tonnes of fish annually. The fishermen’s community blamed the unscientific design of Muthalapozhi Harbour, which they believe has contributed to an increase in sea accidents. The two breakwaters built to aid navigation have become perilous, with nearly 75 fishermen losing their lives in boat accidents within the harbour channel since 2015.
Details of the redevelopment and improvement
