Smart City to re-tender Palayam market redevelopment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) and the city corporation have decided to re-tender the long-delayed redevelopment of the century-old Palayam Connemara Market. The decision comes after the existing contractor, RDS Projects, demanded cost escalation, triggered by prolonged delays.

The project, awarded in 2021, has been plagued by delays owing to relocation and rehabilitation of the traders from the market. A top SCTL official told TNIE that a decision has been taken to re-tender the project rather than make financial revisions in the existing project.

“The current contractor is demanding rates in line with the new schedule as the cost of construction materials has gone up. The higher authorities have decided against reaching a resolution with the contractor,” the official told TNIE. SCTL has earmarked around `88 crore for the redevelopment of the Palayam market and the construction of the temporary structure to rehabilitate the displaced traders. “We will invite fresh tenders by next week,” the official said. SCTL and the civic body had initiated steps to demolish the market.

“Once awarded, the new contractor will be able to begin work immediately as preparatory works are already in the finishing stages,” the official said. Despite stiff protests and court cases against the temporary rehabilitation block, the corporation has relocated the fish and vegetable markets and other traders to the block constructed on land owned by the Trivandrum Development Authority (Trida).

As many as 400 traders have been relocated to facilitate the construction of the market. The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) and the local trade union had moved to court, raising flaws in construction and pollution in the temporary block built in proximity to a legacy dumpsite.

KVVES state president S S Manoj alleged the traders were evicted from the market using force only to hand over the area to anti-social elements.He said the market has become a hotspot for criminal activities.