Wondering why Thiruvananthapuram did not get flooded this monsoon?

In 2024, the same period saw 5 per cent above normal rainfall. According to weather experts, rain will get rough in the capital during the Northeast monsoon. In 2023, Thiruvananathapuram received 339.2 mm of rainfall, which was 27 per cent less compared to the historic average normal rainfall.

It has been almost a year since sanitation worker Joy tragically drowned while clearing waste from the Amayizhanjan canal near Thampanoor railway station. His death sparked intense scrutiny and legal intervention, including a directive from the Kerala State Human Rights Commission demanding action.

Following this, the Irrigation Department removed 1,500 cubic meters of silt and waste from the 117-m-long railway tunnel passing underneath the railway lines at Thampanoor. Around `65 lakh was spent on the work. An official of the Irrigation Department said desilting and deepening of the canal network at Pazhavangadi and Amayizhanchan have been undertaken multiple times.

“Dumping still continues in the canal, and it’s the responsibility of the city corporation to remove the floating waste. There was no continuous heavy rainfall, and there was no major flooding reported during the monsoon,” says the official.