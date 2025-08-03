Kerala health department to make casualty care more child-friendly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to ensure more compassionate care for children, the state health department is preparing to issue new guidelines directing healthcare workers to show greater empathy towards young patients, especially in casualty departments. The guidelines will also stress on the importance of timely treatment for children in emergency care settings.

The initiative follows a directive from the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR), which emphasised that hospital environments must uphold child rights and avoid actions or behaviour that could frighten children or their caregivers.

The directive was issued in response to a petition filed by health activists after a distressing incident at the Tirurangadi Taluk Hospital in Malappuram on the night of October 8, 2024. According to the complaint, two children -- aged one and six, brought to the casualty ward with injuries to the finger and lips respectively -- were denied timely care. The attending doctor allegedly delayed treatment, and when urged by anxious parents to act quickly, responded by threatening to stitch the child’s wound without administering anaesthesia.