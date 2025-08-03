Thiruvananthapuram Airport road to get facelift under city beautification project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The road corridor connecting the domestic and international terminals of Thiruvananthapuram Airport is all set to undergo a major transformation under the ambitious City Beautification Project. The 6-km stretch, which serves as a vital gateway for passengers arriving and departing from the airport, will get a fresh makeover with enhanced landscaping, pedestrian-friendly amenities, improved walkways, lighting and visually captivating wall art that reflects the rich culture and history of Kerala and the capital city.

According to Rajesh P N, the state nodal officer for the City Beautification Project, the plan goes beyond beautification. “This project will focus on improving the walkability of the area, with functional elements such as seating areas, better signage, and artwork that speaks of the city’s heritage. It’s not just about making the area visually appealing; it’s about making it more interactive and comfortable for the public,” he said.

Rajesh said that the project is awaiting final nod from KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) -- the agency funding the project. “The project will be tendered immediately and the work is expected to begin within two months. The initiative will enhance the capital city’s appeal for both citizens and visitors,” he added. The project is expected to cost around Rs 8 crore and will be executed in four phases.