Thiruvananthapuram schoolboy gives flight to his space ambitions with asteroid discovery

After attending a short training programme for the campaign, selected students were divided into teams of two and were provided real images from the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii, which were to be analysed by them using the Astrometrica software tool. Abhimanyu and Shalini identified the asteroid by tracking its motion from the images.

“I was overcome with happiness and pride,” Abhimanyu said, recalling the moment when his discovery was confirmed. However, he may not be able to continue his expedition with the asteroid, as only more sightings can determine its orbit, which usually takes six-ten years. According to information, he will be able to name the asteroid after this.

“The vastness of the universe fascinates me,” Abhimanyu said, explaining how he ended up as part of IASC’s campaign in class 7. “I applied for the programme then, but was not selected. However, my application was shortlisted during the summer vacation after my 8th grade,” he said.

“He is a self-learner who does not confine himself to academics,” said Minu Pradeep, his mother, an assistant professor at the College of Architecture Trivandrum.

He used to play with mini-telescopes and binoculars even as a child, she added. His father, Krishnakumar J, an IT professional, is overjoyed with his son’s achievement.