IMA offers support to Dr Haris Chirackal, plans open forum

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has come out strongly against any punitive action targeting Dr Haris Chirackal, warning that such a move would have a damaging effect on the morale of the medical community across the state.

In a statement issued by its Thiruvananthapuram chapter, IMA pointed out that even Health Minister Veena George had earlier acknowledged that Dr Haris’s revelations were made in good faith and had highlighted a deeper systemic failure within the health department.

“Despite this, the government is now trying to punish a well-regarded doctor without addressing the core issues plaguing the department. This isn’t just bureaucratic high-handedness, it is a direct blow to the millions of underprivileged patients who rely on government medical colleges as their last hope. The public must unite against such arrogance,” the statement said.

The IMA also announced it would hold an open forum at IMA Hall on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing crisis in government medical colleges. The event will bring together public voices and expert opinion to deliberate on the current state of the healthcare system.

Dr Haris, a professor of urology at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, was served a show-cause notice by the director of medical education following his public criticism of the deteriorating treatment conditions at the institution.

Although the health minister described the move as part of routine service procedures in response to potential rule violations, medical associations remain unconvinced.