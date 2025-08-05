Thiruvananthapuram’s mounted police to boost night patrols with new army horses by mid-August

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The famed mounted police wing of the city police will soon see an increased presence in the street as the force is contemplating deploying three newly procured army horses on patrolling duty by mid-August. Currently, six horses are patrolling the city in three shifts and this would be increased to nine.

As of now, the shifts are scheduled from 6am to 8am in the morning, 5.30pm to 7.30pm in the evening, and 10pm to 2am at night. After the induction of the three horses, there will be an additional batch for night patrolling, which would be functioning from 10pm to 2am or 2am to 6am, sources said.

The mounted wing at present has got a bench strength of 14 horses. The actual sanctioned strength is 25. A full-fledged unit in its zenith used to patrol the length and breadth of the city once. As the number of horses dwindled, the areas covered under patrol came down.

The patrolling is mostly done between East Fort and Manacaud presently. The patrols mostly traverse the congested alleys and residential areas, which cannot be checked using police four-wheelers.

A source said each horse daily covers 10km minimum and the patrolling, especially at night, helps keep the criminal elements in check.

“The horses can go to every nook and corners of dark alleys. Since the stray dogs are afraid to come closer to the horses, the cops on patrol need not worry about the safety of the horses or theirs. That’s the biggest advantage when compared to the cops patrolling on two-wheelers. If there is any suspicious activities spotted, the men will inquire and alert the control room if their intervention is required,” the source added.

Of the 14 horses, only 10 are currently used for patrolling as four of them have health issues. One of the horse is suffering from heart ailment, the second one has neurological issues, while two others have hoof injuries. The three thoroughbred horses that were bought from the Army’s Remount Veterinary Corps have undergone acclimatisation and would be performing during the Independence Day parade.