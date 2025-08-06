CPM flayed for ‘heroic treatment’ of criminals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar lashed out at the CPM-led government on Tuesday, alleging that the state’s administration had been handed over to party goons, notorious criminals and jailbirds.

Alleging that the law and order situation in Kerala had collapsed under CPM’s rule, he said even convicts in political murders were being treated like celebrities. He pointed out how the CPM men convicted in the attack on Rajya Sabha MP C Sadanandan were sent to jail with a “heroic gesture” on Monday and those convicted in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case were found consuming liquor under police watch.

“It is shameful such notorious criminals are treated like this. It shows CPM’s real stance on violent politics,” Chandrasekhar said.

He recalled how the CPM had declared an accused in the TP murder case as a “heroic martyr” when he died and even erected martyrs’ memorials for notorious criminals.

The BJP chief also accused the government of misusing public funds, saying crores are being spent from the treasury to appoint top lawyers for party goons and block CBI investigations. In jail, these criminals enjoy VIP facilities, almost like a luxury resort, he alleged.

He cited the release of Karanavar murder accused Sherin as an example of how even those with close ties to ministers and CPM leaders could secure remission of sentences.