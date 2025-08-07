Kerala cabinet approves ordinance for permanent V-C at digital university

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In light of the recent court directives, the state government is all set to go for a permanent vice chancellor at the Digital University of Kerala (DUK).

The cabinet on Wednesday gave nod to bring in amendments to the 2021 Digital University Act through an ordinance. Amendments will be introduced in sub-sections (3), (4) and (6) of Section 11 of the Act based on the 2018 UGC regulations and the court directives. The move comes five days after Governor Rajendra Arlekar reappointed Ciza Thomas as the university’s interim V-C. The cabinet has recommended the governor to promulgate the ordinance.

As part of eradicating extreme poverty in the state, the cabinet has also decided to provide relaxation of the norms to eligible people in municipal corporations and rural areas with an urban nature.

The minimum area to apply for financial aid for home construction under the scheme has been reduced from 3 cents to 2 cents. If revenue land or other options are unavailable, the applicants can avail of up to `2 lakh.

key decisions