Too many halts hamper train speed upgrade on Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam stretch: Railways

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excessive stops of several trains are posing a hindrance to increasing the top speed on the Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam stretch to 110 kmph. MPs and MLAs continue to press for additional halts, undermining the efforts of the Thiruvananthapuram railway division, according to sources with Southern Railways.

While trains like Vande Bharat to Kasaragod and Mangaluru have the advantage of higher speeds, others such as Venad Express, with 19 halts, Thiruvananthapuram-Guruvayur Intercity, with 14 halts, and Vanchinad Express, with 17, run at an average speed of just 45-50 kmph between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. Other trains with over 10 stops on the stretch also struggle to cross this speed range.

“Reducing stops is not feasible, as it would spark protests by elected representatives and local associations. Our engineering team in Thiruvananthapuram is working on ways to increase the speed of trains with over 10 stops without cutting down the number of halts,” a senior railway official said.

Many senior officials admitted that political leaders often view new stops as a matter of pride, especially ahead of elections. A retired divisional railway manager echoed the concern, noting that Vande Bharat trains can currently run at a speed of 100-110 kmph only because they have fewer stops. “If more halts are added, those trains will lose their edge. Allocation of more stoppages remains a chronic issue in Southern Railways,” he said.