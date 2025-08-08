Kerala government rep seeks decision on opening Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple’s B Vault

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Government’s representative in the administrative committee of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple called for a decision on opening the B Vault of the temple.

Senior lawyer A Velappan Nair raised the issue at a joint meeting of the temple’s administrative and advisory committees on Thursday.

At the meeting, Nair referred to the Supreme Court’s final order in the temple case in which the decision was left to the temple’s administrative committee. He said the committee should take a decision on the matter.

The Union government’s representative Karamana Jayan and the erstwhile Travancore royal family’s representative Aditya Varma reportedly cited the absence of the thantri at the meeting. Since the matter pertained to the temple’s rituals and customs, the thantri’s opinion should be sought, they said.

“It was a joint meeting of both the committees. The meeting did not discuss the suggestion. It was not part of the agenda,” Karamana Jayan told TNIE. “We discussed topics laid out in the agenda including renovation of the Mithranandapuram pond and some matters pertaining to employees of the temple,” he said.

The erstwhile Travancore royal family had ever opposed opening of the vault citing that it was against the customs. A devaprasnam held at the temple too had found that opening of the vault was against the wish of the God and would bring misfortune.

The matter is expected to come up for discussion at the next meeting. The administrative committee chaired by the district judge has the temple thantri and representatives of the Union and state governments and the erstwhile royal family.