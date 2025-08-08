Over 500 cases pending as Idukki consumer panel non-functional since December

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The non-functional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Idukki has left hundreds of people in distress. The commission, with 500-odd pending cases has not conducted a single sitting after December 5 when a member retired.

“Unlike many other district commissions, a significant number of the consumers before the Idukki forum are small-time farmers. Their petitions deal with the disputes over the purchase of cattle or about crop insurance schemes.

Large number of health insurance-related petitions too are pending,” said a lawyer who practised in the Idukki commission. As per the law, cases before the three-member district commissions are to be heard by a bench comprising at least two members.

Of the three members of Idukki commission, one had retired a year ago and the second member on December 5. The state government could not complete the procedures for appointing new members immediately after the retirement of both the members.

With the Supreme Court’s direction to the Union government in May to issue new rules for consumer forum appointments, the appointment of permanent members will be further delayed.

“There are two options to resume the commission’s sittings on a temporary basis. One is to depute a member from the commission of a neighbouring district for the time being. The other is to conduct camp sittings by pooling a member from any other commission,” the lawyer said.

The non-functional commission is denying justice to prospective petitioners as well.