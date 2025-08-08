Protest over allocation, neglect overshadows launch of new fisherfolk flats in Muttathara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state government celebrated the inauguration of a new flat complex for fisherfolk at Muttathara on Thursday, a section of beneficiaries from the earlier phase of the Punargeham project staged a protest.

The residents cited irregularities in the allocation of new flats claiming that multiple flats were given to individuals belonging to the same families.

The protest, which erupted during the inaugural event attended by the chief minister, was led by residents of the flat complex that were handed over more than seven years ago. The residents alleged serious neglect, pointing to cracked ceilings, leaks and skyrocketing electricity bills.

As many as 192 families are residing at the complex. Meena R, one of the residents, said that no maintenance had been undertaken since the flats were handed over.

“Even if we control the usage of power, we get slapped with a power bill of Rs 3,000. KSEB authorities blamed bad wiring as the reason. We are yet to get the promised title deeds,” said Meena.