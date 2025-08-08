Thiruvananthapuram Medical College principal questions whistleblower after new bill found during inspection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Casting doubt on whistleblower Dr Haris Chirackal, the Principal of the Government Medical College Dr PK Jabbar, made a revelation that he had discovered a new purchase bill for an equipment that was previously missing from the department led by Dr. Haris.
The discovery was made during an inspection of Chirackal’s office while he was on leave. Principal PK Jabbar suggested that the equipment was recently purchased after a probe committee had identified it as missing.
This revelation came at a time when Chirackal had complained about attempts to frame him with fabricated charges.
In a hastily arranged press conference, Dr Jabbar and Superintendent Dr Sunil Kumar disclosed that some irregularities had been found in Dr Haris' office during the inspection conducted on August 7.
“A new box containing the bill, dated August 2, was found in Dr Haris’ room. Such a box was not there when we inspected the room on August 6. Preliminary CCTV footage showed someone entering the room,” said Jabbar.
However, he failed to provide a clear explanation for the multiple inspections conducted while Dr. Haris was on leave, nor did he justify the urgency of holding a press conference before verifying all the facts.
Haris is scheduled to resume his duties on August 9.
Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) has demanded justice for Haris, who has been at odds with the department over issues related to gaps in treatment protocols.
The controversy began when Haris used social media to express his frustration over the authorities' failure to address the hospital’s equipment shortage. In response, an inquiry committee was formed to investigate the allegations, and a show-cause notice was later issued to him for allegedly tarnishing the reputation of the health department.
He, however, rejected these claims, asserting that he had not intentionally canceled surgeries despite having access to the required equipment.
He further clarified that the equipment in question was indeed available in the department. However, Health Minister Veena George revealed that the probe committee had found certain equipment in the department had been deliberately damaged and was missing, casting a shadow over Dr. Haris, who has led the institution since 2024. There were allegations that these new charges were an attempt to frame Haris, who has consistently challenged the system.
Under mounting pressure, Haris applied for casual leave from August 4 to 8 and handed over the keys to his subordinate, Dr Tony. Authorities conducted a search for the missing equipment on August 2, followed by inspections of the HoD’s office on August 6 and another visit on August 7.