Thiruvananthapuram Medical College principal questions whistleblower after new bill found during inspection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Casting doubt on whistleblower Dr Haris Chirackal, the Principal of the Government Medical College Dr PK Jabbar, made a revelation that he had discovered a new purchase bill for an equipment that was previously missing from the department led by Dr. Haris.

The discovery was made during an inspection of Chirackal’s office while he was on leave. Principal PK Jabbar suggested that the equipment was recently purchased after a probe committee had identified it as missing.

This revelation came at a time when Chirackal had complained about attempts to frame him with fabricated charges.

In a hastily arranged press conference, Dr Jabbar and Superintendent Dr Sunil Kumar disclosed that some irregularities had been found in Dr Haris' office during the inspection conducted on August 7.

“A new box containing the bill, dated August 2, was found in Dr Haris’ room. Such a box was not there when we inspected the room on August 6. Preliminary CCTV footage showed someone entering the room,” said Jabbar.

However, he failed to provide a clear explanation for the multiple inspections conducted while Dr. Haris was on leave, nor did he justify the urgency of holding a press conference before verifying all the facts.

Haris is scheduled to resume his duties on August 9.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) has demanded justice for Haris, who has been at odds with the department over issues related to gaps in treatment protocols.